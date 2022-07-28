Dr. Michael Beckwith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckwith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beckwith, MD
Dr. Michael Beckwith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Depew, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
OB/GYN Associates Western NY4845 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 656-2200
Lancaster OB/GYN6363 Transit Rd Ste 500, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 391-1300
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Professional, knowledgable, humerous, and personable! I have had 3 different OB/GYN doctors (different counties)and he exceeds them ten fold. When he switched practices and I changed insurance plans in order to continue care with him. He has helped guide me with my pregnancies and made my postpartum recovery easier with his techniques during delivery. He actually spends time with his patients and answers questions honestly. Bedside manner is impeccable. He doesn't just care about woman's health. He cares about his patient as a whole human. There is truly no words to describe what an amazing doctor he is!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
- D'Youville College
