Overview

Dr. Michael Beckwith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Depew, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Beckwith works at OB/GYN Associates Western NY in Depew, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.