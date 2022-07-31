See All Pediatric Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Michael Becker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Becker, MD

Pediatric Dentistry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Becker, MD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Becker works at Dentistry For Children in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield & Ashmore DDS Pllc
    1425 NE Franklin Ave, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Port Orchard office
    1931 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?

Jul 31, 2022
My son with special needs has been a patient here for 16 years. Polite caring staff. Very thorough and professional. I have no complaints.
Debbie C. — Jul 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Becker, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Becker, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Becker to family and friends

Dr. Becker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Becker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Becker, MD.

About Dr. Michael Becker, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1265598791
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.