Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD
Dr. Michael Beckenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Michael S. Beckenstein, MD800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-9308Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Beckenstein preformed a tummy tuck and left breast fat transfer on me and I have never felt better in my life. I look good and have confidence again that I haven't had since I was in my teens and early 20's. He and his staff were so kind and caring. They answered all my questions helped me to feel comfortable about everything that was going to take place. I never had to worry about anything. They even provided me with post surgery scar care instructions and medicine. Dr B is the best there is
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Surgery / Breast Reconstruction Fellowship
- Case Western Reserve University-Plastic Surgery Residency
- St Barnabas MC
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Union College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Beckenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckenstein has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.