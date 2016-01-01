Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Beck, MD
Dr. Michael Beck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System7559 263rd St, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Directions (844) 727-5795
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194977645
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
