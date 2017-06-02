Dr. Beaudis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Beaudis, DPM
Dr. Michael Beaudis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, PA.
Ankle and Foot Care Centers3 Greenville Orthopedic Ctr, Greenville, PA 16125 Directions (724) 588-3770
Warren Office1700 E Market St Ste 105, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 399-5577
Champion Office4696 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 847-0072
Ankle & Foot Care Centers8175 MARKET ST, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-8800
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have visited Dr. Beaudis twice now. In both cases I had immediate relief from my ailments. He is professional, knowledgeable, caring, and prompt. I will continue to recommend him to friends and family.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821095217
Dr. Beaudis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaudis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaudis has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaudis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaudis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaudis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaudis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaudis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.