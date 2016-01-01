Overview

Dr. Michael Beardmore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Beardmore works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.