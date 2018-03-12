Overview

Dr. Michael Bean, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Bean works at Novant Health Pediatrics Symphony Park in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.