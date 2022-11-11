Overview

Dr. Michael Beal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Beal works at Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tonsillitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

