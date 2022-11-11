Dr. Michael Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beal, MD
Dr. Michael Beal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Staff and doctor listened to all my symptoms and thoroughly examined me. Then he offered a diagnosis.
About Dr. Michael Beal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902834823
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tonsillitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
