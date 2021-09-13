Dr. Michael Baze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baze, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Baze, DO is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Baze works at
Locations
Nova Southeastern University Family Medicine Clinic3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Montgomery Regional Medical Center3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1111
Martin B Durtschi MD515 Minor Ave Ste 210, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 838-9548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Baze a few times since 2017. He does an excellent job, he's very thorough, and listens to my concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone needed a dermatologist.
About Dr. Michael Baze, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1447488655
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Baze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baze has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.