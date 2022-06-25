Dr. Michael Bays, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bays, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Bays, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bays works at
Locations
Fort Myers Office4790 Barkley Cir Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bays explained everything. He listened. His staff was friendly and efficient. The day of the procedure I was very impressed how everything ran so efficiently.
About Dr. Michael Bays, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134101090
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hosp Med Ctrs, Gastroenterology Bronson Methodist Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bays has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bays works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Bays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.