Dr. Michael Bayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Bayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164458162
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Marshfield Clin
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Dermatology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Bayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bayer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayer has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayer.
