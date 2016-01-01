Overview

Dr. Michael Bayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Bayer works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.