Dr. Michael Bay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael Bay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bay works at
Locations
Southwest Gastroenterology7788 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 999-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bay saw me before the procedure. Introduced himself. Told me what to expect. Answered any questions I had. After the colonoscopy he reviewed the results with me before going home. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Michael Bay, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437143195
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Union College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bay has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bay, there are benefits to both methods.