Neurology
3.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Battaglia works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8624
  2. 2
    Buffalo Medical Group
    3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8624
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Battaglia is a very knowledgeable, caring, and thorough doctor. He spent a lot of time with me over multiple visits getting to the causes of my issues. We came up with a good treatment plan that I was comfortable with and I couldn’t be happier with the care I have received. The woman at the desk are also wonderful. They go out of their way to make sure all bases are covered and followed through.
    Mary — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295790491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Battaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Battaglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Battaglia has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

