Dr. Michael Bates, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bates, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (352) 265-0916
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bates was the perfect balance of art and science. He was kind and compassionate with a high level of patient care. He was an excellent communicator with both my husband and myself. He explained everything thoroughly and allowed time for questions every time we saw him.
About Dr. Michael Bates, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932310604
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Appalachian State University
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
