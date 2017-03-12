Overview

Dr. Michael Bates, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Bates works at OrthoCarolina University in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.