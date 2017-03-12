Dr. Michael Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bates, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bates, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Orthocarolina PA9848 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (877) 825-6894
Orthopaedics East810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
- 3 1616 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bates exceeded my expectations in every way. To begin with, he eased my fear of THR surgery. He answered all of my questions and explained everything in detail. I am 2 weeks post surgery and Dr. Bates' skill and expertise has given me a new lease on life. I haven't felt this terrific in 6 years.
About Dr. Michael Bates, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366676454
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
