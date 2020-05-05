Dr. Bastien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bastien, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bastien, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Westlake1240 S Westlake Blvd Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 495-0551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bastien is the most gentle, compassionate, and highly skilled dermatologist you will ever see. Out of all of my doctors across every specialty, Dr. Bastien is by far my favorite. It is without any hesitation that I give him my HIGHEST recommendation.
About Dr. Michael Bastien, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053371096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bastien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bastien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bastien speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.