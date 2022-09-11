Overview

Dr. Michael Baskin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Baskin works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.