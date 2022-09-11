See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Baskin, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Baskin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Baskin works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County
    6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5593
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Arthritis
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Joint Drainage
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cancer Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 11, 2022
    Couldn't speak more highly of a doctor. Unlike some doctors, he listens to his patients, and explains exactly what his diagnosis is and plans for treatment. His office staff are equally pleasant and knowledgeable
    bernie bloomfield — Sep 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Baskin, MD
    About Dr. Michael Baskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609837475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baskin works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baskin’s profile.

    Dr. Baskin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

