Dr. Michael Baskies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Baskies, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Baskies works at
Locations
Atlantic Sports Health111 Madison Ave Ste 400, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 340-4800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Took my young daughter who had fallen & broken/dislocated her thumb. we were worried about ligament or other damage. Dr. Baskies was kind, caring, gentle, professional, He listened to our concerns & was very reassuring & Patient to both our daughter & us. I can't understand the negative reviews. our experience was the polar opposite! Would not hesitate to recommend Dr Baskies to anyone!!
About Dr. Michael Baskies, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University School of Medicine
- Union College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskies works at
