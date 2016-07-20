See All Plastic Surgeons in Clifton, NJ
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Michael Baruch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Baruch works at Michael I Baruch MD in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carino Vascular Surgery MD PC
    1037 US Highway 46 Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 773-1973

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2016
    I had Dr. Baruch twice for diff surgery. Last yr 2015 he did a surgery on my back deck. All went well and the scare healed great. This year July 8 I had a Hernia removed/tummy tuck. Both surgery was a one day. Thank You Dr. M. Baruch
    Angie R in Paterson, NJ — Jul 20, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Baruch, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336189604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Baruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baruch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baruch works at Michael I Baruch MD in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baruch’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baruch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baruch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

