Dr. Michael Baruch, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Baruch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Carino Vascular Surgery MD PC1037 US Highway 46 Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 773-1973
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Baruch twice for diff surgery. Last yr 2015 he did a surgery on my back deck. All went well and the scare healed great. This year July 8 I had a Hernia removed/tummy tuck. Both surgery was a one day. Thank You Dr. M. Baruch
About Dr. Michael Baruch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336189604
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baruch speaks Spanish.
