Dr. Michael Bartfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bartfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Prime OBGYN1111 S Orange Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Bartfield for both my pregnancies and routine visits and I have always felt in very good hands, followed by a very professional Doctor. He always gives enough times at any appointment and listen all the concerns giving great advices. He is also a very nice and kind person.
About Dr. Michael Bartfield, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831193705
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartfield has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartfield.
