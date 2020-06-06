Dr. Michael Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barry, MD
Dr. Michael Barry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 300, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-1911
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Barry is the best of the best. Couldn't find a better cardiologist anywhere in the county or state.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barry speaks Spanish.
