Dr. Michael Barry, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Barry, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates / Aloha Cardiology3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 300, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 878-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Left Dr. Barry's this morn after a follow-up to review test results with Michelle. After dreading seeing a cardiologist in the first place, then scheduling tests a couple of weeks out, and then waiting two weeks for test results, it was worth every minute. While I was thrilled (relieved?) with my test results Dr. Barry (initial visit) and Michelle, and the assistant with her (this visit) spent several minutes with me answering questions and helping me to understand heart function. Earlier, Chanelle reassured me throughout my ECG and explained what she was looking at as the images of my heart valves were displayed on the screen. Thank you. Thank you too for every staff person from check-in, to scheduling, to checkout. My experience reflects a commitment by Ohana Cardiology to quality care with kindness in heart. Mahalo, 'loha
About Dr. Michael Barry, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Medical Center, AZ
- University of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology
