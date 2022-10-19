See All Cardiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Michael Barry, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Barry, DO

Cardiology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Barry, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Barry works at Aloha Cardiology PC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
10 (27)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Cardiovascular Associates / Aloha Cardiology
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 300, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 878-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?

    Oct 19, 2022
    Left Dr. Barry's this morn after a follow-up to review test results with Michelle. After dreading seeing a cardiologist in the first place, then scheduling tests a couple of weeks out, and then waiting two weeks for test results, it was worth every minute. While I was thrilled (relieved?) with my test results Dr. Barry (initial visit) and Michelle, and the assistant with her (this visit) spent several minutes with me answering questions and helping me to understand heart function. Earlier, Chanelle reassured me throughout my ECG and explained what she was looking at as the images of my heart valves were displayed on the screen. Thank you. Thank you too for every staff person from check-in, to scheduling, to checkout. My experience reflects a commitment by Ohana Cardiology to quality care with kindness in heart. Mahalo, 'loha
    Joe S — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Barry, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Barry, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barry to family and friends

    Dr. Barry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Barry, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Barry, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497718597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Medical Center, AZ
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Barry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barry has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Barry, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.