Dr. Michael Barry, DMD
Dr. Michael Barry, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Barry works at
North Florida Orthodontic Specialists3051 Highland Oaks Ter Ste 4, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 680-1097
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
Dr Barry and his staff are absolutely phenomenal! I will always recommend North Florida Orthodontics, Dr Barry and his phenomenal staff!!! Love love love my smile now
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1003229899
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry speaks Spanish.
683 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
