Overview

Dr. Michael Barrett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barrett works at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA with other offices in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.