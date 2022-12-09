Dr. Michael Baroody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baroody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baroody, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Baroody, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Baroody Plastic Surgery51-53 Kenosia Ave Ste 201, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 790-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
From Dr. Baroody to his staff the entire procedure was handled professionally, efficiently and with great results. Would highly recommend this entire office.
About Dr. Michael Baroody, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
