Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Barnett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11212 State Highway 151 Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-7000
-
2
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
I trust them with my life. I have been seeing him for 6 yrs.
About Dr. Michael Barnett, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831308725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
