Dr. Michael Barile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barile, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Barile, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Barile works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Michael Barile15495 Tamiami Trl N Ste 119, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 221-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barile?
Sure wish people would research before assumptions are made. The bacteria that the previous person spoke about is not due to non Sterile practice. You can not reproduce it. It has been found in several vials of lidocaine and bupivicaine in the past. I wish more people would be angry and hold drug companies responsible and accountable for these kind of errors. Doctors are not GOD. He trusted a drug company to supply safe and effective treatments for patients. No one has enough money to fight the big pharmaceutical companies. I would and will continue to see him as my doctor. He has more knowledge and compassion than any other doctor I have met over 20 years.
About Dr. Michael Barile, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1669463501
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- Oakwood Hospital
- Ross University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barile accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barile works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.