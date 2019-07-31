See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Michael Barile, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Barile, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Barile works at Bonita Pain Doc in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Michael Barile
    15495 Tamiami Trl N Ste 119, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 221-3901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Barile, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669463501
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Barile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

