Dr. Michael Barger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Barger works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Shingles and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

