Dr. Michael Barger, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Barger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Barger works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Shingles and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hospital Medicine
    1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Raynaud's Disease
Shingles
Chronic Neck Pain
Raynaud's Disease
Shingles
Chronic Neck Pain

Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 25, 2022
Dr.Barger, is a phenomenal doctor. He is the epitome of superb doctor, he’s compassionate, caring, kind, patient & very sensitive to his patients needs. He has integrity, he’s professional & does everything in his power to care for his patients with ultimate compassion. Dr.Barger has a great sense of humor & always positive at every appointment. I have been his patient for many, many years, he has been treating me for knee issues (sports injuries & arthritis) treating both knees with Supartz injections that are literally a Godsend. He will be retiring in May of 2022 & I am heartbroken, because there will be no one to fit the shoes of this GREAT(man)& doctor. Dr.Barger always listens intently to my medical concerns & always makes me feel that he sincerely cares about me as his patient. He’ easy to understand from a doctor/ patient perspective. I would have recommended him to anyone, but he’s retiring. He is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had in my life. Very sad to see him go. :(
Ramona — Feb 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Barger, MD
About Dr. Michael Barger, MD

  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1124125208
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Residency
  • Oregon Health And Science University
Internship
  • U Louisville Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Barger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barger has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Shingles and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
