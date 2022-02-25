Dr. Michael Barger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Barger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Barger works at
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Medicine1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions
Dr.Barger, is a phenomenal doctor. He is the epitome of superb doctor, he’s compassionate, caring, kind, patient & very sensitive to his patients needs. He has integrity, he’s professional & does everything in his power to care for his patients with ultimate compassion. Dr.Barger has a great sense of humor & always positive at every appointment. I have been his patient for many, many years, he has been treating me for knee issues (sports injuries & arthritis) treating both knees with Supartz injections that are literally a Godsend. He will be retiring in May of 2022 & I am heartbroken, because there will be no one to fit the shoes of this GREAT(man)& doctor. Dr.Barger always listens intently to my medical concerns & always makes me feel that he sincerely cares about me as his patient. He’ easy to understand from a doctor/ patient perspective. I would have recommended him to anyone, but he’s retiring. He is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had in my life. Very sad to see him go. :(
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124125208
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Oregon Health And Science University
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Dr. Barger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barger works at
Dr. Barger has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Shingles and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.