Overview

Dr. Michael Barden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Barden works at Medical Center Pharmacy in Searcy, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.