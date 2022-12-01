Dr. Michael Bard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Bard works at
Locations
Norwalk ASC488 Main Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Danbury ASC107 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is my second visit to Dr. Bard and I can't say enough how happy I am that I finally found a great ENT. He is professional, caring and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Bard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Royal Nat Throat, Nose & Ear Hosp
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bard has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Laryngitis, and more.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
