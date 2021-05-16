See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Milton, FL
Dr. Michael Barber, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Barber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Barber works at Sacred Heart Oncology Group in Milton, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milton Family Medical Center
    6072 Doctors Park, Milton, FL 32570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 626-5447
  2. 2
    Santa Rosa Medical Group - Dr Michael Barber
    7456 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 626-5447
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1931 Ortega St, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 626-5447
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 16, 2021
    Always a god visit with Dr Barber. He is he is very thorough and explains things to you where you can be really understand it. I hate to see him go, but you have done your work well live life to the fullest. God bless you , thank you for all the good years.
    Linda D Clarke — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Barber, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801984091
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barber has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

