Dr. Michael Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barber, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Barber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Milton Family Medical Center6072 Doctors Park, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-5447
Santa Rosa Medical Group - Dr Michael Barber7456 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 626-5447Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Obstetrics & Gynecology1931 Ortega St, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 626-5447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always a god visit with Dr Barber. He is he is very thorough and explains things to you where you can be really understand it. I hate to see him go, but you have done your work well live life to the fullest. God bless you , thank you for all the good years.
About Dr. Michael Barber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1801984091
Education & Certifications
- St Agnes Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina
- Southern College
