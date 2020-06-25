Dr. Michael Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barber, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Barber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Barber works at
Locations
-
1
Sun Behavioral Health - Houston7601 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 715-4297
-
2
Houston Adult Psychiatry2180 North Loop W Ste 450, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (832) 384-1560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barber?
He is a caring doctor and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Michael Barber, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477622710
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber works at
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Conduct Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.