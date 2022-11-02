See All Otolaryngologists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Michael Barat, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Barat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Avita Ontario and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Barat works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Natalie Roby
    715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 560-3375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Avita Ontario
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Otitis Media

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Barat, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Romanian
    • 1265425060
    Education & Certifications

    • So Il Univ Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Maimonides Med Ctr, General Surgery
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Michael Barat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barat works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Mansfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Barat’s profile.

    Dr. Barat has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

