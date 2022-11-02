Dr. Michael Barat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Barat, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Barat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Avita Ontario and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Natalie Roby715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (567) 560-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Avita Ontario
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr. Barat with an emergency, sudden hearing loss in one ear. This condition must be treated immediately to have much chance of being effective. He got me in that day, diagnosed the condition correctly, and treated it aggressively resulting in restoration of my hearing over a few weeks, against poor odds. A cannot praise him enough. D. I.
About Dr. Michael Barat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Romanian
- 1265425060
Education & Certifications
- So Il Univ Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Maimonides Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Barat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barat has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barat speaks Romanian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barat.
