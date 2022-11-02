Overview

Dr. Michael Barat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Avita Ontario and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Barat works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.