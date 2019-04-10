Overview

Dr. Michael Baranauskas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Baranauskas works at Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Internal Medicine in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.