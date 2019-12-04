See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Michael Baraga, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Baraga, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Baraga works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 210-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Dislocation
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Joint Drainage
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Avascular Necrosis
Bicep Injuries
Bicep Repairs
Biceps Tendinitis
Cartilage Tear
Coccygeal Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Hip Pointer Injuries
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Tendinitis
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Meniscus Injuries
Meniscus Tear
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Ruptured Tendon
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2019
    I have had two knee surgeries with Dr. Baraga and find him responsive, caring, and knowledgeable. I new everything about the procedure prior to surgery which increased my comfort level immensely. Getting ready to schedule my 3rd knee surgery with him next year.
    Alberto Litter — Dec 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Baraga, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508067620
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    • Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Baraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baraga has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baraga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

