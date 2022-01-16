Overview

Dr. Michael Baptista, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barbacena Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baptista works at Florida Surgical Physicians, PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.