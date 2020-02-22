See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Banton, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Banton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Banton works at Psychiatric Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riesmeyer Counseling Services LLC
    13100 Manchester Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 692-7886
  2. 2
    St. John's Family Therapy Center
    970 Executive Parkway Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 628-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Autism

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Banton, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Banton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banton works at Psychiatric Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Banton’s profile.

    Dr. Banton has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Banton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banton.

