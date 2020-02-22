Dr. Michael Banton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Banton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Banton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Locations
-
1
Riesmeyer Counseling Services LLC13100 Manchester Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 692-7886
-
2
St. John's Family Therapy Center970 Executive Parkway Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 628-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Banton has been my psychiatrist since I was 18...25 yrs. ago. Yes, he is a child/adolescent psychiatrist, but he has continued seeing me as a patient cause I think he really understands how hard change is for me, especially with a Doctor I've shared so much with over the years. I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Banton. You will probably have a little wait time after your scheduled appt, but rest assured he WILL spend as much time with you as you need. He listens and understands. He is compassionate and really truly cares about each and every one of his patients! He really understands and is very non judgemental with mental health patients. He is a one-of-a-kind psychiatrist for sure! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Michael Banton, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619984523
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Banton has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Banton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.