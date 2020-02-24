Dr. Banov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Banov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Banov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Banov works at
Psych. Atlanta PC1012 Coggins Pl NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2009
Libby Tannenbaum LLC11755 Pointe Pl Ste A1, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 422-2009Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Dr Banov is that rare physician who has truly found his calling. He always listens to my concerns and works with me on his recommendations to find the best solution. He is caring and kind. He goes that extra mile for his patients. I never go longer than a day without a returned call or email. I highly recommend him.
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Banov has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
