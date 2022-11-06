Overview

Dr. Michael Ball, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Fayette Regional Health System and Henry Community Health.



Dr. Ball works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in New Castle, IN and Rushville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.