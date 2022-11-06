Dr. Michael Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ball, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Fayette Regional Health System and Henry Community Health.
Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Cardiology10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 583-4416
Ascension Medical Group - Outreach New Castle - Cardiology1000 N 16th St # 240, New Castle, IN 47362 Directions (765) 521-1461
Ascension Medical Group - Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB - Cardiology Clinic323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Directions (765) 932-7536
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Fayette Regional Health System
- Henry Community Health
ForOver 20 years Dr Michael Ball has been my physician and has always taken care of me everything I need he is taking care of
About Dr. Michael Ball, MD
- St Vincents Hospital
- St Vincents Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Notre Dame
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
