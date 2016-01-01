See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Huntington, NY
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Balkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Balkin works at Dr. Michael Balkin, MD in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael S Balkin MD
    191 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 549-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Balkin, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861565780
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Balkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Balkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Balkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Balkin works at Dr. Michael Balkin, MD in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Balkin’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

