Dr. Michael Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Baker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Associates in Gastroenterology2940 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 635-7321Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 345, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 635-7321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baker listens carefully, has a very sensible approach to addressing the issue at hand, and seems generally interested in what the patient wants as well as what is the best standard of care. I never felt like a cookie-cutter patient with him. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Baker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA / MISSOULA
