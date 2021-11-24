Overview

Dr. Michael Baker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Hospitals



Dr. Baker works at Associates In Gastroenterology P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.