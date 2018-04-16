See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Michael Bain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Bain works at Timothy F Kelley MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Spider Veins and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Spider Veins
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Third-Degree Burns
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia
Large Breasts
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Restylane® Injections
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Aging
Skin Lesion
Skin Procedures
Skin Resurfacing
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 16, 2018
    I had Mohs surgery ( not from Dr Bain) for a deep Basal Cell Cancer on my temple. Because I wasn't warned by the surgeon to stop my blood thinner days before I bled a lot and had to have lots of carthurizing making a lot of damage. I did not have enough skin to close without a graft which I did not want. Dr Bain and his excellent team to the rescue! It took many months of patiently trying different treatments, including help from an infectious disease doctor, to heal this stubborn wound.
    About Dr. Michael Bain, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1316029341
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    Boston U
    Medical Education
    Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    Ulca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bain is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bain works at Timothy F Kelley MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bain's profile.

    Dr. Bain has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Spider Veins and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bain on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

