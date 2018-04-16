Dr. Michael Bain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bain, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Bain works at
Locations
-
1
Eliza-jasmine Tran. MD Inc.520 Superior Ave Ste 315, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 720-0270
-
2
Stop Sweat Now1441 Avocado Ave Ste 706, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (800) 786-7793
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bain?
I had Mohs surgery ( not from Dr Bain) for a deep Basal Cell Cancer on my temple. Because I wasn’t warned by the surgeon to stop my blood thinner days before I bled a lot and had to have lots of carthurizing making a lot of damage. I did not have enough skin to close without a graft which I did not want. Dr Bain and his excellent team to the rescue! It took many months of patiently trying different treatments, including help from an infectious disease doctor, to heal this stubborn wound.
About Dr. Michael Bain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316029341
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Boston U
- Hahnemann University
- Ulca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain works at
Dr. Bain has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Spider Veins and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.