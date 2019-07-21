Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bailey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Heart Clinic PC100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 856-2284
-
2
St Vincents Blount Swing Bed150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 776-6330MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
I recently had my first appointment with Dr. Bailey and he was outstanding!!!!! He was very thorough and provided me in great detail what the best prognosis moving forward will be for my A-Fib. Although my wait time in the waiting room was a bit longer than I had anticipated, I would highly recommend Dr. Bailey to those individuals who are looking for a cardiologist who has the experience and is thorough and is at the top of his medical profession. He has a plan for my AFib and I feel very comfortable with the his plans moving forward.
About Dr. Michael Bailey, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811926322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.