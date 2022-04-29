Dr. Michael Bailey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bailey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Bailey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Dental Associates3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 650, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 881-4151Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find the visits about as "enjoyable" as one could expect from a visit to the dentist. The staff is very professional and enjoyable to be with. The facilities are first class. Plus, the "dog in waiting" adds a relaxing vibe to the office atmosphere.
About Dr. Michael Bailey, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1114440492
Frequently Asked Questions
