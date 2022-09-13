See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Cardiology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Bahrami works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael M Bahrami MD PA
    2390 NE 186th St, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 760-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Joint Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Joint Pain

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 13, 2022
    He has been my Physician since 2002. I refuse to go anywhere else. He truly cares about his clients. Clients are always first with Dr. Bahrami.
    Willie Pittman — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French Creole, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568470417
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    • Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
    Internship
    • Trenton Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahrami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahrami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahrami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahrami works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bahrami’s profile.

    Dr. Bahrami speaks French Creole, Persian, Persian and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahrami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahrami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahrami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahrami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

