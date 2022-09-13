Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahrami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Bahrami works at
Locations
Michael M Bahrami MD PA2390 NE 186th St, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 760-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bahrami?
He has been my Physician since 2002. I refuse to go anywhere else. He truly cares about his clients. Clients are always first with Dr. Bahrami.
About Dr. Michael Bahrami, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French Creole, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1568470417
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahrami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahrami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahrami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahrami speaks French Creole, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahrami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahrami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahrami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahrami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.