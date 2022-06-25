Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahntge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD
Dr. Michael Bahntge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital33300 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 878-2500
Metrohealth Medical Ctr Neurlgy2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-3958Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been a patient of his over 15yrs now. He is the best. He really cares about his patients. Great and kind man he is.
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Bahntge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahntge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahntge has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahntge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahntge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahntge.
