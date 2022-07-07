See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Michael Bahk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (119)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Bahk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bahk works at Southern California Ortho Inst, Van Nuys, CA in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern California Ortho Inst, Van Nuys, CA
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2022
    A true expert in his field.
    — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Bahk, MD

    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson School Of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bahk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahk works at Southern California Ortho Inst, Van Nuys, CA in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bahk’s profile.

    Dr. Bahk has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

