Overview

Dr. Michael Bahk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bahk works at Southern California Ortho Inst, Van Nuys, CA in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.