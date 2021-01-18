Overview

Dr. Michael Bagwell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Senatobia, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Bagwell works at Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi Pllc in Senatobia, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.