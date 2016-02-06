Dr. Bagley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bagley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bagley, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Locations
Warren Dermatology Associates122 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 1, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 756-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went there for a general skin check since I play tennis outside and spend a lot of time in the sun. Appointment was good, wait wasn't bad, it's close to my town Basking Ridge. I now go back for microdermabrasion instead of my typical facials that I treat myself too.
About Dr. Michael Bagley, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bagley has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagley.
