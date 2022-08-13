See All Interventional Cardiologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Michael Bagheri, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Bagheri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Connecticut

Dr. Bagheri works at Cure Cardiovascular Consultants in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ronald Himelman MD
    555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 1W202, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 323-2174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Desert Regional Medical Center
  Eisenhower Medical Center
  Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Wheezing
Vertigo
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Vertigo

Chest Pain
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carotid Artery Disease
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Malaise and Fatigue
Shortness of Breath
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Unstable Angina
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Murmur
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 13, 2022
    As a long time patient of Dr Bagheri, he is a physician’s physician. A former neighbor of mine, working in OR, had told me that of all of the physicians, he requires the highest standards. Yet, as a person, #1 most lovable. By my observation, his office has benefited from zero staff turnover. Dr Bagheri has performed two separate procedures on my behalf, one of which was so new that the medical equipment’s rep was in attendance. No insurance company has expected me to have any longevity. Yet, recently, my primary physician said that my wife & myself are her only healthy patients— at age 83. In the trenches, I want it to be Dr Bagheri.
    Gerald Zak — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Bagheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740463322
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut
    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University
    Internship
    • Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bagheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagheri works at Cure Cardiovascular Consultants in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bagheri’s profile.

    Dr. Bagheri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

